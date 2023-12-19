In December 2023, Legit.ng entered into a partnership with organisers of the United Nations Global Goals Women World Cup (GGWCUP) Nigeria Edition 2023.

The event aimed to engage and empower all Nigerians to join the Global Goal movement to create a more sustainable and equitable world for all.

The leading media organisation played a key role in sensitising stakeholders on mental health struggles in the youth, and the role in National development, by moderating a critical panel discussion.

Legit.ng teams up with the UN Global Goals Women World Cup guests to defend SDG Goal 3

Leading digital news platform, Legit.ng recently partnered with the United Nations Global Goals Women World Cup (GGWCUP) to tell stories about the 17 goals, with a special focus on Goal 3, ‘Good Health and Well-being’. The Global Goals Women World Cup which was brought to Nigeria for the first time, in partnership with 17GoalsAfrica, provided a unique opportunity to engage and empower critical stakeholders to join the Global Goal movement to create a more sustainable and equitable world for all.

The Global Goals World Cup Nigeria 2023, held on Friday and Saturday, December 15th - 16th, at the Molade Okoya Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. The prestigious event witnessed the presence of esteemed stakeholders, including Tolani Oshodi, Permanent Secretary of the Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, who represented Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Sustainable development Goals and Investment; Mr. Oluwatoyin Gafaar Bolowotan, Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission; Ms Amada, Representative of the US Consulate; and Aisha Falode, Chairperson of the Nigeria Football Federation Women Football Committee and NFF Executive Committee member, to mention a few.

Legit.ng who took on a commitment to promote the tournament and share impact stories, also played a major role in sensitising key stakeholders (Government, Civil Societies, Business Leaders, Medical Officers, and The Youth) present at the event, by moderating a critical panel discussion titled, “Taking Action Against Mental Health Disorders Among Our Youths to Safeguard the Future of Nigeria.”

The panel discussion which was moderated by Legit.ng’s Entertainment Desk HOD, Olusola Bodunde Sanusi, highlighted the importance of the topic, and established mental health as a cornerstone of the SDG Goal 3. She maintained in her opening speech that it was imperative to recognise and address the challenges faced by the Nigerian youth, to ensure a healthy and prosperous future for the nation.

Speaking to the importance of the event and Legit.ng’s role in the monumental tournament, Legit.ng’s Editor-in-Chief, Rahaman Abiola, said, “We are proud to have been a part of such a special moment for the UN, the country directorate, women, the Nigerian youth, and the Lagos state government. We understand the role of the media in cascading important and inclusive stories for change, and we are committed to telling these stories as part of our effort in nation building. We thank the UN GGWCUP team for the opportunity to be a part of this, and we look forward to future partnerships.”

Country Coordinator of the United Nations Global Goals World Cup, Mr. Kayode A. Oluokun, expressed his happiness at the collaboration between Legit.ng and the organisation for the UN Global Goals Women.

World Cup Nigeria Edition 2023. He noted that he recognised the media as a tool for change and noted that it was imperative to have a major media partner like Legit.ng, supporting the tournament, through storytelling and panel moderation.

“The UN Global Goal Women World Cup Tournament is a tool for change, but change would only occur when we have the right partnerships to initiate real action. One of such right partnerships is our partnership with Nigeria’s leading digital media news publisher, Legit.ng, and on behalf of our organisation, we say a big thank you. We can only hope that this marks the beginning of more opportunities to tell the most critical human development stories.”

Legit.ng continues to support the goals, as can be seen from the organisation’s partnership with leading youth empowerment focused NGO, LEAP Africa, at the 2023 Youth Day of Service. Legit.ng partnered with the NGO to create the platform - YDOS Media Literacy partnership which was forged in line with Legit.ng’s ambitious media sustainability strategy of ensuring that one-third of the Nigerian youth population becomes media literate by 2025, aligns with target 4.7 of the Sustainable Development Goal 4 which aims to ensure the promotion of a culture of peace and non-violence, and appreciation of cultural diversity and of culture’s contribution to sustainable development.

In 2020, Legit.ng became a member of the United Nations SDG Media Compact, to raise awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals. Legit.ng took on this commitment to promote the goals among Nigerians, most especially for the country key stakeholders’ adoption.

As a fully-fledged digital media and socially responsible company, Legit.ng continues to maximise the full potential of technology and the positive elements of the digital world, in impacting the lives of people through its large audience and readership base.

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is a Nigerian digital media and news platform. It is a partner of LEGIT holding, operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

In 2021, Legit.ng was named as the Best News Website at 2021 African Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA and also emerged most trusted media project winner in the 2023 Global Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA when it won the ‘Best Trust Initiative’ award category for its great work in protecting and preserving quality journalism.

Legit.ng is ranked as the #1 news and entertainment platform in Nigeria and the 7th overall most visited website in Nigeria by Alex ranking. The media platform is also the biggest publisher on Facebook by the audience in the ‘Media’ category.

About UN Global Goals Women World Cup

The GGWCUP was created as the 17 Global Goals were agreed by 193 member states of the United Nations in 2015. The ultimate goal of the organising body is to bring the GGWCUP to all 193 countries by 2030. Everywhere the GGWCUP is played, it is a commitment to closing the PLAY Gap, advancing gender equality and the UN Global Goals. A GGWCUP is a unique experience and program merging the game of football with global citizenship.

