Senator Dave Umahi of Ebonyi South Senatorial District and Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe East Senatorial District are serving ministers under the current APC-led administration

They resigned from their position in the senate to join President Bola Tinubu's cabinet as ministers

Following their exit from the Senate, their seats have become void and INEC has been urged to conduct by-elections to fill the vacant seats

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday, December 20, declared vacant, the seats of Senator Dave Umahi of Ebonyi South Senatorial District and Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe East Senatorial District.

This comes after the two senators assumed office as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministers.

As reported by Channels TV, the Senate, therefore, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct by-elections to fill their vacant seats immediately.

Details of the 2 ministers whose seat were declared vacant

Both Umahi and Geidam were both inaugurated as members of the 10th National Assembly in June 2023 but they resigned in August after President Tinubu appointed them as members of his cabinet, The Nation report added.

While Umahi is the Minister of Works, Geidam is the Minister of Police Affairs.

Interestingly, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu had on Monday, December 18, said re-run and bye-elections might be held across the country in February 2024.

Lalong speaks on dumping Tinubu's cabinet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, officially stepped down on Tuesday, December 19.

According to a statement from his spokesperson, Simon Macham, Lalong submitted his resignation letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The move was aimed at allowing him to assume his position as the Plateau South Senatorial District senator under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senate swears in Lalong as Plateau South Senator

In another report, Simon Lalong was sworn in as the Plateau South district senator.

The Senate swore in the immediate-past minister of labour and employment on Wednesday, December 20, after he resigned from President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

The appeal court declared Lalong the authentic winner of the Plateau South senatorial election.

