FCT, Abuja - The Air Force Council (AFC) has given the green light to promote 38 senior officers to higher Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ranks.

Among the promoted officers, 22 have been raised to the position of Air Vice Marshal, and 16 have been elevated to the rank of Air Commodore.

List of promoted officers

The individuals elevated to the position of Air Vice Marshal include Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Public Relations and Information at Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF), as well as Abubakar Sule, Olayinka Oyesola, Abubakar Bukar, Razaq Olanrewaju, Olanrewaju Oyename, Ahmed Idris, Abdulrasheed Kotun, Chidiebere Obiabaka, Gambo Mbaka, Felix Uwakara, John Ukeh, Emeka Ashiegbu, Zayyan Usman, Mohammed Ibrahim, Babatunde Ajayi, David Dickson, Muhammed Sulaiman, Rasaq Shittu, Friday Ogohi, Henry Yurkusi, and Suleiman Usman.

Those who have been promoted to the rank of Air Commodore include Valentine Oraeki, Dogari Apyeyak, Ali Idris, Mohammed Ahmed, Shehu Chindo, Abubakar Mohammed, Logomfa Nansoh, Abraham Sule, Idris Suleiman, Oluwaseun Oluwatayo, Ibrahim Shehu, Yahaya Bashir, Adolphus Akins, Rilwanu Abdullahi, Babangida Zakari, and David Bigila.

Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), has extended congratulations to recently promoted senior officers.

He emphasised the importance of thoughtful analysis and critical evaluation of the security landscape.

He urged them to develop effective strategies to address the challenges it poses to the nation.

According to the CAS:

“To whom much is given, much is also expected. You most therefore justify this recognition by always going the extra mile in safeguarding the lives and properties of all Nigerians.”

