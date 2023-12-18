The former NSIB DG has complained bitterly of how his job cost him his marriage and made him step on toes

Engr. Akin Olateru who was relieved of his job by President Tinubu recently, apologised to members of staff who he might have offended in the course of doing his work

Olateru, during a short handover ceremony on Monday, to Mr. Alex Badeh, appointed as the new NSIB DG, noted that he used his position to groom people and build a better name

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Monday, December 18, the immediate past director-general of the Nigerians Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr. Akin Olateru said he lost his marriage due to his dedication on the job.

Engineer Olateru made a disturbing revelation as he handed over to Mr. Alex Badeh, the new NSIB DG, appointed to replace him. Photo credit: Akin Olateru

Source: Facebook

According to Olateru, the job was very demanding but he did not envy the new person taking over from him.

He made this assertion during a short handover ceremony to the new DG, Mr. Alex Badeh, Jr, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recall that Olateru was appointed in January 2017 as commissioner of the then Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) which has metamorphosed into NSIB with an expanded mandate to investigate air, rail, maritime and land transport accidents.

He was sacked last week by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who immediately appointed Badeh as his replacement.

Speaking further, Olateru maintained that he was leaving NSIB far, far better than he met it.

However, he said this did not come without making enormous sacrifices which cost him his marriage.

Olateru said:

“This is a journey we started January 17, 2017, it’s been a long walk but one thing I can say is to give Almighty God, the creator of heaven and earth, all the glory. It was a tough one. We went through so much. I personally went through so much because this job is not an easy one so I don’t envy him. To people that don’t know I lost my marriage in the course of work. I received death threats many times because I was trying to do the right thing. That is why it is very important to thank God for this journey.”

Tinubu sacks MDs of FAAN, NAMA, appoints replacement

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu sacked Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the managing director (MD) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

In a statement signed on Wednesday evening, December 13, by Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, said Tinubu has appointed Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku as the substantive MD of FAAN, to replace Mohammed.

The president also removed Tayib Adetunji Odunowo as the MD of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Tinubu sacks NBC DG, NAN MD, NTA DG

Meanwhile, President Tinubu on Thursday, October 19, ordered the sack of some heads of some government agencies under the Ministry of Information.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media publicity, made this known through a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the statement shared by @DOlusegun, an aide to the president on social media via X page (formerly Twitter), Tinubu immediately appointed their replacements with immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng