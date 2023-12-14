President Bola Tinubu has sacked no less than nine senior government officials within Wednesday and Thursday, December 13 and 14

Some of the affected officials were appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari

The affected senior officials were heads of government agencies and parastatals, as well as directors in the aviation sector

President Bola Tinubu was yet to be done with sacking top government officials and appointing new ones six months after resuming office.

Some affected senior government officials were appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Why Tinubu sacks 9 top government officials in 24 hours

In what looks like a takeaway as the yuletide period approaches, President Tinubu has sacked no less than nine beneficiaries of the former presidents.

The affected senior government officials included heads of government agencies, parastatals and directors in the aviation and aerospace development ministry.

According to the Presidency, the development was in line with Nigeria's constitution and his renewed hope agenda. The nine senior directors were the latest that Tinubu will sack since resuming office about seven months ago.

Below is the full list of the affected senior government officials

Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Mr. Tayib Adetunji Odunowo, Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) Engr. Akinola Olateru, Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) Capt. Alkali Mahmud Modibbo, Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Director of Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET) Director of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) Director of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Director of Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB) Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)

Tinubu sacks 5 Buhari's appointees in the aviation sector

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has sacked five directors appointed by former President Buhari in the aviation and aerospace development ministry.

Some of the affected directors were appointed a few days before the handing over of the former president to Tinubu.

While listing the affected directors, the spokesperson of the ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, said legal advisers and secretaries were not affected by the directives.

