President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of eight new heads in the Ministry of Information

Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president, on Thursday, October 18, announced the development in a statement

The president according to the statement sacked some heads of the agencies and noted that the appointment of the new director general (DGs) takes immediate effect

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, October 18, ordered the sack of some heads of some government agencies under the Ministry of Information.

Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of eight new heads in the Ministry of Information as he sacked some.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media publicity, made this known through a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the statement shared by @DOlusegun, an aide to the president on social media via X page (formerly Twitter), Tinubu immediately appointed their replacements with immediate effect.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of eight (new Chief Executive Officers for Parastatals and Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the statement further confirmed.

Details of those appointed are as follows:

Those newly appointed are:

(1) National Orientation Agency (NOA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu

(2) Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos

(3) Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Muhammed Bulama

(4) National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Charles Ebuebu

(5) Voice of Nigeria (VON) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace

(6) Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Lekan Fadolapo

(7) News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) — Managing Director / CEO — Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali

(8) Nigerian Press Council (NPC) — Executive Secretary / CEO — Mr. Dili Ezughah

"The President tasks the newly entrusted leadership in these important sub-sectors to innovate and create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage upon through the effective reform of these key institutions of government which function to unify our people, reshape mindsets, and showcase this great nation to the rest of the world.

"By these directives of the president, the above-listed appointments take immediate effect," the statement noted.

