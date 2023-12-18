The upcoming Christmas celebration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration has been forecasted to be the worst-ever

This was according to Comrade Timi Frank, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Frank also lamented the exorbitant rates of commodities and the tragic exits of top international firms from Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro.

FCT, Abuja - Comrade Timi Frank, the ex-deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed concern over what he termed the deteriorating socio-economic situation of Nigerians during President Bola Tinubu's tenure.

Frank, in a statement released in Abuja on Monday, December 18, maintained that in the past six months of Tinubu's administration, Nigerians have experienced more severe economic challenges, suffering, neglect, and hunger than at any other point in the nation's history.

President Bola Tinubu has often said his reforms would yield positive results soon. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He said:

“This is going to be the first Christmas to be celebrated by Nigerians under Tinubu’s administration but it's going to be the worst and a nightmare for Nigerians because they cannot even afford foodstuffs and drinks to celebrate the Yuletide.

“Naira scarcity is biting harder. Nigerians now buy Naira before they can use Naira. They cannot afford a bag of rice under his government because the cost is way above the N30,000 minimum wage.

“Salaries are not being paid. Now new minimum wage. Wage award not paid. No cash transfer to vulnerable Nigerians after taking a world bank facility to that effect."

Frank laments exit of top foreign companies from Nigeria

He stated that despite the highly publicised investment efforts led by Tinubu, they have yet to come to fruition.

He said prominent existing investors in the country, such as Proctor and Gamble, Shoprite, and Jumia Foods, are departing in large numbers.

Frank said:

"How can new investors come to a country where the rule of law is not working?

“They cannot come because they have lost confidence in this administration over legitimacy issues both locally and internationally.

“His bad policies and the thriving corruption in this administration are scaring away investors."

He mentioned that although Tinubu named the 2024 Appropriation Bill "Budget of Renewed Hope," the actual situation facing Nigerians indicates that it is a "budget of renewed hopelessness" due to significant fraudulent additions in the fiscal document.

Frank encouraged Nigerians to seize control of their fate by participating in the peaceful demonstration scheduled for January.

He emphasised the importance of rallying to support the diaspora protest both within the country and on the global stage.

Source: Legit.ng