President Bola Tinubu has fired the heads of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency

The president decided on Wednesday, December 13, to sack the MDs and noted it was part of his plan to restructure the Nigerian aviation space

President Tinubu, in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, appointed their replacements immediately

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sacked Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the managing director (MD) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

In a statement signed on Wednesday evening, December 13, by Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, said Tinubu has appointed Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku as the substantive MD of FAAN, to replace Mohammed.

The president also removed Tayib Adetunji Odunowo as the MD of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

According to the statement, Odunowo was sakced and replaced with Engr. Umar Ahmed Farouk as the substantive MD of the (NAMA).

The president also sacked the following below

According to the statement, the director-general of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr. Akinola Olateru has been removed from office and replaced with Mr. Alex Badeh Jr. as the substantive Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu has been removed from office and replaced with Prof. Charles Anosike as the substantive Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

The Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Capt. Alkali Mahmud Modibbo has been removed from office and replaced with Mr. Joseph Shaka Imalighwe as the Acting Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), pending the appointment of a substantive Rector, in accordance with Section 13(2) of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act, 2022.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu has been suspended from office to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an unfettered investigation into the activities of the suspended Director-General and other senior officials in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority. Capt. Chris Najomo assumes office as the Acting Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority immediately.

