APC chieftain Eze Chukwuemeka has dropped a fresh revelation about what led to Rotimi Amaechi's silence in the polity

The APC chieftain noted that Amaechi is focused on his academics, adding that his return to the political scene is imminent

This comes in the wake of Rivers political crisis involving Nyesom Wike and his political godson, Sim Fubara

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Chief Eze Chukwuemeka, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has explained why Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation has gone under the radar.

In an interview with The Punch newspaper, Chukwuemeka disclosed that Amaechi has been busy with studies at the Nigerian Law School, Abuja and just finished his exams.

The APC chieftain however assured that Amaechi would soon start commenting on the nation's political affairs and Nigerians would get to hear from him again very soon.

Responding to a question on why the former minister has been quiet to Rivers state crisis and national politics after losing the APC presidential primary to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chukwuemeka said:

"Let us exercise a little patience as Amaechi will soon address the nation.

"The former minister has been preoccupied with studies at the Nigerian Law School, Abuja. He just finished his Bar Part ll Exams. So Nigerians will begin to hear from him from time to time. I know a lot of people are waiting for him for direction. Let’s keep faith."

Meanwhile, the interview was published by the newspaper on Monday, December 11, 2023, amid the ongoing rift between Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and his successor, Sim Fubara.

