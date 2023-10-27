Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has renewed his commitment to President Bola Tinubu's success hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar

Wike, a PDP chieftain, made the comment while hosting the leadership of the APC in Rivers State in his office on Thursday

The former governor of Rivers State promised to mobilise votes for President Tinubu come 2027 and covertly mocked Atiku Abubakar

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has commented on the future of the presidential election in Rivers State while hosting the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and two-term governor of Rivers state, vowed to mobilise votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, adding that those who garnered 2000 votes in the 2023 election will get nothing come 2027, Vanguard reported.

Wike hosts APC Rivers Chapter in Abuja office

The event took place on Thursday, October 26, at the minister's office in Abuja and the APC leadership was led by the ruling party's national vice chairman, South-South, Victor Giadom.

Wike, a PDP chieftain, maintained that he never regretted President Tinubu's in the recently concluded general election because he was satisfied to have fought for justice and equity and that he owed none an apology.

He then promised to carry the APC in Rivers and all Nigerians along, adding that no one would be discriminated on the basis of ethnicity, political affiliations or religion.

We must continue to support President Tinubu, Wike shades Atiku

The former governor of Rivers State then told the APC delegates that he and others owed President Tinubu their continued support.

His statement reads in part:

“My position is not hidden. I owe nobody no apologies that I stand firm with Tinubu. I stand for equity, fairness and justice."

Wike's comment came hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal of Atiku Abubakar, his party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, and affirmed the victory of President Tinubu during the poll.

