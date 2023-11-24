Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The federal capital territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, November 24, said supposing he was the mastermind of the plot to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, the latter did not call him via phone.

Wike said this while speaking during a media chat in Abuja, monitored by Legit.ng.

Wike spoke on the political crisis in Rives state on Friday, November 24. Photo credits: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Rivers crisis: Wike still aggrieved

During the chat, Wike, the immediate past Rivers governor, spoke on the tense political situation in his state.

He said:

"If they (the state house of assembly members) are impeaching you, did you call me? Assuming I'm the one who plotted it, for example.

"Did you call me, 'sir, they want to impeach me o (sic)'."

Watch a snapshot of Wike's interview below:

