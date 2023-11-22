The APC has moved to put its house in order in Rivers state as it removed all state executive members

The party on Wednesday, November 22, announced the appointments of a new caretaker committee that will manage its affairs in Rivers state

The APC noted that the committee which would be inaugurated on Friday, November 24, in Abuja shall have six months to carry out its tasks

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The national working committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Abdullahi Ganduje has made a significant decision to dissolve the executive of the Rivers state chapter of the party.

APC names Wike’s loyalists into new caretaker committee

This move comes amid recent tensions and power struggles within the party.

The NWC on Wednesday, November 22, dissolved the state's executives and immediately appointed a seven-member caretaker committee to manage the affairs of the party in Rivers temporarily.

The APC confirmed the development in a post shared on its website via X page (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night.

This development came two months after key party figures aligned with former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and led by the state governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, expressed dissatisfaction, claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had seemingly favoured the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and his supporters.

The caretaker committee is expected to hold office for six months, during which it will manage the party's affairs in Rivers state until new executive members are elected.

As reported by Vanguard, the new caretaker committee are loyalists to Tinubu's minister and PDP chieftain, Wike.

The details of the 7-member caretaker committee are as follows:

1. Chief Tony C. Okocha - Chairman

2. Chief Eric Nwibani - Secretary

3. Hon. Chibuike Ikenga

4. Prince Stephen Abolo

5. Hon. Silvester Vidin

6. Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo

7. Miss Darling Amadi

"We’ll vote Tinubu again in 2027": Wike speaks while hosts Rivers APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has commented on the future of the presidential election in Rivers State while hosting the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and two-term governor of Rivers state, vowed to mobilise votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, adding that those who garnered 2000 votes in the 2023 election will get nothing come 2027.

The event took place on Thursday, October 26, at the minister's office in Abuja and the APC leadership was led by the ruling party's national vice chairman, South-South, Victor Giadom.

