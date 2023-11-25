Former minister, Rotimi Amaechi, has again become a trending figure in Nigeria's social media space

This is as Nigerians dug out an old video of Amaechi saying he regretted nominating Wike for a ministerial position

This comes amid speculations that Wike, the now minister of the FCT is plotting to remove his successor, Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Nigerians have dragged the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi into Rivers state political crisis.

Amaechi said he regretted nominating Wike as minister. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

Source: Facebook

Amaechi speaks on his biggest regrets in life amid Wike, Fubara's rift in Rivers

Recall the political crisis in Rivers state following the impeachment plot of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the state's assembly lawmakers.

While Wike claimed the fight between him and his successor is political, Fubara insisted Wike remains his godfather.

Wike after a meeting with some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors in Abuja, also accused Fubara of hobnobbing with his political adversaries.

However, the former governor of Rivers state and minister of the Federal Capital Terrirtory (FCT), on Thursday, November 24, spoke on the infamous attempt by a faction of the Rivers state house of assembly to impeach Governor Fubara.

Wike said supposing he was the mastermind of the plot to impeach Governor Fubara, the latter should have called him via phone.

In a new development, a trending video of Amaechi when asked how he was managing Wike, said:

"In politics, there are decisions you just implement as a governor.There is what Nigerian politicians call you must consult. Now, by the time we were ready to nominate ministers, we agreed to nominate somebody, hen we nominate somebody, the person was accepted. Well, the first person was not accepted we replaced him with another person.

"Now, thre's one ministerial nomination that came to the office of the chairman of the governor's forum which is the minister of state for South-South.

"Again, there is this issue of Nigeria's politicians reality of you must carry us along, again I came back home and agrreed and said listen, listen the president has agreed that I should nominate a minister for the south-south, who should we settle for?

"A friend of mine and Wike's friend, Chuma, who became my commisioner for commerce, now advised that we should please put Wike forward, submit his name to Presidnet Jonathan and we did.

Speaking further, when asked if it was a sinister motive to nominate Wike as claimed in some quarters, Amaechi responded:

"How can I?, I nominate and move foreard whatever you do with your position is not my buiness.

"Wike wasn't part of my government because I knew he wasn't qualified to be in my government.

"If Chuma didn't come with that advise, it is the worse advise I have accepted in Life and the worst decision I've made in my life to have listened to Chuma and push Wike forward when I knew who he was (Wike).

"I was overwhelmed by the number of people who spoke to me about the issue of nominating Wike and the consequences. Now if you don't want to live in regret, you must swallow the bitter pill."

Watch Amaechi's full trending video below:

Rivers impeachment plot thickens as Gov Fubara dares Wike: “I’m a full-blooded Ijaw man

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state hit at his predecessor, Nyesom Wike in a fresh banter.

He said those who exclude his Opobo people from being part of the Ijaw ethnic nationality are not conversant with the history of the Niger Delta region.

Fubara declared that Ijaw people are bold, courageous and forthright people who, despite being subjected to inhuman treatment, did not succumb to being traded as slaves during the slave trade.

'I'm Tinubu's foot soldier': Wike

Measnwhile, Wike made a strong statement regarding his efforts to boost Abuja's tourism potential under the federal capital territory administration (FCTA).

The FCT minister disclosed that he was one of the foot soldiers of President Tinubu, desirous to see that the renewed hope agenda of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was fulfilled.

Source: Legit.ng