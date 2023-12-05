Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has been out of the state for roughly six months, battling an undisclosed ailment

Since his return to Nigeria in September, the governor has been in Ibadan, Oyo state capital

Commenting on Akeredolu's ill-health, Primate Elijah Ayodele claimed that Akeredolu's current troubles are spiritual

Akure, Ondo state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has asked the family of Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state to take the ailing governor’s matter seriously.

Ayodele in a message shared via his official X handle recently, said Akeredolu’s illness is “more of spiritual than physical”.

Akeredolu’s health challenge severe - Ayodele

The cleric therefore asked the Ondo governor’s family to seek the face of God for him to be delivered.

Ayodele said he had earlier warned Akeredolu, but the governor "did not listen".

He said:

“Let the family of Akeredolu tell him take Akeredolu matter very serious (sic). What is happening to Akeredolu is more of spiritual than physical. Akeredolu’s health is very serious, they need to seek the face of God for him so that he can be delivered. Otherwise, his coming to office is 50/50.

“Let the will of God be done, because this is a warning ahead of time. This is what God said, that Akeredolu needs prayers. We have warned him earlier, but he did not listen to us.“

