As the 2024 governorship election in Edo State looms, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant Asue Ighodalo faces scrutiny over his cultural identity

Despite being considered the anointed successor of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Ighodalo has responded to critics who label him a "Lagos boy" rather than a "home boy"

This comes after Prince Kassim Afegbua, a former spokesman of ex-military President, Ibrahim Babangida and Obaseki's deputy, Philip Shaibu declared interest in Edo race

Edo state, Benin-City - Fresh drama erupted in Edo state as an aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, got the attention of many.

Many criticise Obaseki’s preffeded candidate as he claimed to be a Lagos boy and an Esan boy. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Obaseki's successor battles to speaks Esan languages, claims to be Lagos boy

This is as Governor Godwin Obaseki's supposed annointed successor, Ighodalo declared that he is a “true Esan boy”, an indigene of Edo central district of the state but was unable to address his kinsmen in his local dialect.

As reported by PM News, Ighodalo in response to critics who said he is not a ‘home boy’, but a 'Lagos boy'.

However, the economist and banker who spoke in front of his family home in Ewohimi, Esan South East local government area of the state, could not speak his Esan language, he ended up using an interpreter.

Speaking through an interpreter, Asue Ighodalo said:

“I do things in Esanland because we are not noisy, my brother is here, I am here, my parents were here. I am a true Esan boy, I am not going to use home boy because they have used it badly. I am an Esan Boy."

Edo guber 2024: Babangida's ex-spokesman, Kassim Afegbua joins race

In a similar development, Kassim Afegbua, has declared his intention to run for the Edo state governorship election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Afegbua said he was offering himself to serve the good people of Edo state.

According to the former Commissioner for Information, Edo people are presently disoriented by the politics of highhandedness.

Edo guber: Obaseki lists those who will decide deputy gov Shaibu’s fate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Godwin Obaseki reacted to the governorship ambition of Philip Shaibu’s fate, his deputy.

Speaking in Bauchi state, on Thursday, November 30, Obaseki said only PDP members would decide if Shuaibu would emerge gubernatorial candidate of the party.

Obaseki's deputy, Shaibu, apologises to Oshiomhole

Meanwhile, Philip Shaibu has tendered an apology to the former governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Shaibu, on Tuesday, November 28, while speaking as a guest on Channels TV breakfast show, Sunrise Daily sought the forgiveness of ex-governor Oshiomhole.

He stated that his actions and words during the last election cycle in Edo state were merely for the election moment.

