A Local Government worker simply identified as Mathew reported slumped and died in office in Ondo state

It was gathered that Matthew suddenly slumped during a discussion with his colleagues and efforts to revive him failed

The state police PRO, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said Mathew’s body had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Ondo state - Tragedy struck in Bolorunduro, Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State, after an LG worker simply identified as Mathew, slumped and died in his office.

The deceased’s co-workers said before the tragic incident, Matthew had proceeded to have his breakfast in his vehicle parked inside the LGA, Daily Trust reported.

Ondo LG worker, Matthew slumped and died during a discussion with colleagues in his office Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

A colleague, who spoke on condition of anonymity said Matthew returned to the office but suddenly slumped and efforts during a discussion with others on Friday, December 1.

It was gathered that all efforts to revive Matthew, who lived at Elemosi in Ondo town failed.

“He had no sign of ailment at all. This is shocking to us. We had to rush him to the hospital at Bolorunduro but doctors confirmed that he was dead on arrival. His death is just beyond our imagination.”

A family source, who confirmed the incident said burial rites were being planned by Matthew’s immediate family.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya said the command is investigating the true cause of the deceased’s death.

Odunlami-Omisanya added that Mathew’s body had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

Tears as doctor slumps, dies after allegedly working 72 hours in LUTH

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a house officer, Dr Umoh Michael, slumped and died in church after allegedly working for 72 hours in the Neurosurgery Unit of the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Medical doctors under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), LUTH chapter, disclosed this in a letter written to the Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Prof Wasiu Lanre Adeyemo.

Michael allegedly died on September 17 after he returned home from work at about 3:00 a.m.

Teacher slumps, dies in Ogun state

A Nigerian teacher working with the Olokinne High School, Ojowo, Ijebu Igbo in the Ijebu North local government area of Ogun state, Mrs Oluwatosin Aina, was reported dead.

Mrs Aina, who was said to be in her 50s, allegedly slumped and died in the school shortly after getting permission to go to the hospital when she started feeling unwell on Thursday, November 23.

She was said to have been rushed to the annex of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Ijebu Igbo of the state, where she was confirmed dead

Source: Legit.ng