The Ondo state government has been in a virtual lockdown since Governor Rotimi Akeredolu became seriously ill early this year

Earlier this week, Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, called on President Bola Tinubu and the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, to end the political impasse in the state

Now, President Tinubu appeared to have answered their call — going by a report on Friday morning, November 24

Akure, Ondo state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly waded into the feud between Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

A source said President Tinubu has invited members of the Ondo Assembly to Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

'Aiyedatiwa about to be made governor'

The meeting is expected to be held on Friday, November 24

According to The Nation, prominent elders and traditional rulers in the week appealed to Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis to avert looming anarchy.

It was gathered the Ondo Assembly has been divided with 11 lawmakers now in support of Aiyedatiwa.

Sources said the 11 lawmakers were reached out to by some forces outside Ondo state.

A sitting of the lawmakers scheduled for Friday was said to have been pushed by the 11 lawmakers.

One of them, who pleaded anonymity, said the sitting was part of the plans hatched in Abuja with the 11 lawmakers to declare Governor Akeredolu incapacitated and make Aiyedatiwa governor.

Speaker Oladiji Olamide, who confirmed the meeting with President Tinubu, said the outcome of the meeting would determine the next line of action.

Olamide stated that the scheduled Friday’s plenary was to announce Aiyedatiwa as acting governor and not to declare Akeredolu as incapacitated.

He said the meeting with President Tinubu would be held on Friday afternoon, November 24.

His words:

“Our sitting was to declare Aiyedatiwa as acting governor. The governor is still alive."

Sowore reacts to vote of confidence on Akeredolu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that human rights activist, Barrister Allen Sowore, said the primary reason behind the fresh vote of confidence on Akeredolu is to divert attention from the speculation that the Ondo state governor may have left Nigeria for further medical treatment.

According to him, "reliable sources suggest he (Akeredolu) was initially admitted to a hospital in Lagos — Dutchess (sic) Hospital — to stabilise his condition before departure". Duchess Hospital is in Ikeja, Lagos state.

Akeredolu gets 72 hours to transmit power

Legit.ng also reported that a coalition of opposition party leaders and affiliated groups gave Akeredolu a 72-hour deadline to transfer authority to Aiyedatiwa.

The demand was announced during a recent press conference where the group expressed displeasure with the governor's prolonged absence due to health issues.

