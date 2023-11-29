The family of ex-Benuie commissioner, Alhaji Shehu Othman, has been thrown into deep sorrow

The family confirmed development via a statement issued on Wednesday, November 29, noting he died after a brief illness

The late nonagenarian held several Cabinet portfolios in the now-defunct Benue-Plateau and Plateau States, as well as several Federal board appointments

A former commissioner in the old Benue state, Alhaji Shehu Othman, is confirmed dead. The Benue politician reportedly died at the age of 91.

As reported by Daily Trust, Othman died on Wednesday, November 29, at the Trust Charitos Hospital in Jabi, Abuja, after a brief illness.

Othman's family confirmed his passing and added that he would be buried the same day after the Zuhur prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The family wrote:

“Inna lillahi wa ina ilaihir taki in.

“With a heavy heart, but in total submission to the will of Allah, the family of Alhaji Shehu Othman wishes to announce his demise today, 29th November 2023, aged 91,at the Trust Charitos Hospital in Jabi, Abuja, after a brief illness.

“Janaza prayer will be held after Zuhur prayer (1:30pm) at the National Mosque, Abuja.

“While burial would be at the Gudu Cemetery soon after.”

Othman was born on 26th June, 1932, and held the title of Magajin Garin Keana until his death.

