FCT, Abuja - Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) platform have joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate the 80th birthday anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PGF also assured the president that it will work hard to ensure that the party's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerges victorious in the 2023 election and succeed him.

The APC governors thanked President Buhari for his commitment to move Nigeria forward. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 17 by the Kebbi state governor and the chairman of the PGF, Atiku Abubakar Badaru, the forum thanked President Buhari for his leadership, vision and commitment to move Nigeria forward.

The PGF said the ruling APC has continued to evolve, and both management of party administration and processes of candidates' emergence is improving, which is responsible for the higher electoral advantages the party has compared to other parties in the country.

Part of the statement read:

"The Progressive Governors Forum joins His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his family, and Nigerians to celebrate his 80th birthday. The nation celebrates this special day with you and your family.

"We are grateful for your leadership, vision and commitment to moving our dear nation forward.

''Your doggedness and unwavering determination to defend and secure Nigeria as a prosperous and democratic country has stabilised and restored confidence in our electoral process and party politics.

''Leaders and members of our party, All Progressives Congress (APC), are grateful to have your inspiring leadership role.

''Accordingly, our party has continued to evolve, and both management of party administration and processes of candidates' emergence is improving, which is responsible for the higher electoral advantages we have compared to other parties in the country.

''This accounts for the massive support of Nigerians for all our candidates for the 2023 elections at all levels.

"As we wish you a happy birthday and say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work for the electoral victory of all our candidates for the 2023 elections.''

Tiv Youth Council Worldwide celebrates President Buhari on his 80th birthday

Similarly, the umbrella body of Tiv youths across the globe have joined other Nigerians in congratulating President Buhari on his 80th birthday anniversary.

The president of Tiv Youths Council Worldwide, Hon Mike Msuaan sent felicitations to the president on behalf of the council in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Saturday, December 17.

Hon. Msuaan, specifically, praised President Buhari for:

''his focus, patriotism and excellent performance in leadership as president of Nigeria. This has restored the respect and earned more for the the country.''

Tinubu salutes Buhari at 80, commends president’s commitment to nation-building

On his part, Tinubu described President Buhari as a patriotic and noble man.

The APC presidential candidate also described President Buhari as a man with commitment to nation-building.

He further eulogised the president, describing him as a man that possesses the qualities of selflessness and uncommon zeal.

