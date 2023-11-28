A notorious wanted thug, Hantar Daba, has surrendered himself to the Kano state police command

Legit.ng reports that in the company of his mother and former rival Abba Burakatai, Daba submitted himself to the police command headquarters in Kano on Monday, November 27

Kano is experiencing a political crisis since the March 2023 governorship election in the state

Kano, Kano state - The mother of an alleged wanted thug in Kano, Hantar Daba, has handed her son (Daba) over to the state police command.

Mohammed Gumel, the state commissioner of police (CP), disclosed this known in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Haruna Abdullahi, and obtained by Legit.ng.

Wanted Hantar Daba submits self to police

The police had earlier placed a bounty sum of N500,000 reward for whoever found Daba.

There was tension in Kano city recently as Daba, supporters of the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) vowed to go ahead with their planned protests in defiance of warnings by the police.

Now, the police revealed on Tuesday, November 28, that Daba "finally surrendered himself to the command on Monday, November 27, 2023".

The police's statement partly read:

“During the last hangout event held at Sani Abacha In-door Stadium, Kofar Mata on October 17, 2023, that ultimately changed their mindsets, all of them with the last one; Hantar Daba now bringing himself in the company of his mother and his topmost former rival now bosom friend, Abba Burakita of Dorayi leading him to the police command.

“You will recall that the top-three viz: Hantar Daba of Kwanar Disu, Nasiru Abdullahi aka Chile Maidoki of Layin Polewire Kurna, and Abba Burakita of Dorayi Karama Quarters, Kano are youths identified for promoting thuggery of which the police command placed a bounty of N500,000 on each person’s head after being hesitant from responding to the police invitation within the time frame.

“The good news is that the last person; Hantar Daba, who had been on the run, finally surrendered himself to the police command yesterday, November 27, 2023.

“He was led with joy and happiness by his mother and some family members requesting to be part of the amnesty programme of the state government."

Group 'uncovers plot' to cause unrest in Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a faction in support of the APC, operating under the Progressive League of Youth Voters (PLYV) banner, expressed concern that the Kano state government is allegedly orchestrating protests to create chaos in the state's capital on Wednesday, November 29.

This reaction follows the recent Court of Appeal decision that ousted Governor Abba Yusuf from office.

Kano: ‘We won’t allow protests', police

Legit.ng also reported that the police in Kano warned members of the APC and the NNPP in the state against planned protests.

Security operatives said presently, protests are not allowed, and anyone who violates its order will be ruthlessly dealt with.

