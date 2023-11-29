One of Africa's largest political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governed Nigeria for 16 years - from 1999 to 2015

Widely considered the country’s main opposition party, the PDP is struggling to displace the All Progressives Congress (APC)

A political expert, Segun Akinleye, spoke to Legit.ng and expressed fear that if the right stratgey is not adopted, Nigeria might become a one-party nation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - A political analyst, Akinleye Oluwasegun, has said "the best way" Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, can defeat the ruling APC in the 2027 presidential election "is through a merger".

Akinleye noted that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP during the 2019 and 2023 elections, has already called for the adoption of the merger strategy.

“The Best Way PDP Can Defeat APC”, Political Analyst Reveals

“Dislodging APC would be difficult", Akinleye

The analyst, however, expressed worry that President Bola Tinubu, who is an influential politician in Nigeria, "will not allow for a united opposition". Tinubu a chieftain of the APC.

Akinleye cited the rancour within the Labour Party (LP), which he insinuated is propelled by external forces.

He told Legit.ng in an interview:

"The best way to defeat the APC is through a merger, and Atiku has already called for such. However, there is a 'but'.

"Let us consider ex-president Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari contested in the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2003 and 2007. In 2017, he contested under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). However, in 2014, there was a merger spearheaded by Tinubu, and in 2015, PDP was ousted from office. That is the easiest way to defeat a ruling party. It happened in Liberia recently when George Weah lost before the president-elect was able to pull the opposition together. So, you have your answer, a merger."

The analyst continued:

"Now, let me tell you about the 'but'.

"The opposition missed its chance in the just-concluded presidential elections. Tinubu, as the astute politician that he is, will not allow for a united opposition. Let us look at the PDP and the internal crisis. The FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike, has one leg in the PDP and the other in APC. Seyi Makinde is part of the rogue governors in 2023; he is still a member of the PDP. Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, has been talking like a member of the APC. While a lot can happen in politics in the shortest time, you can expect that the PDP will not approach any election as one united house.

"Now, the Labour Party. People are gradually forgetting about Lamidi Apapa. Trust me; he won't go away. The Labour Party is already divided and will never be united like it was in the last election. Things might be calm for now, but wait. There are silent moves to take over the political structure of that party, and with time, we will see how things unfold. Lastly, Nigerians should forget the illusion of a third-force. The idea is always to keep the ruling party in power and this card has always worked and it will work again in 2027. No third-force can defeat an incumbent.

"Let us also look at the appointments of the INEC Commissioners by President Tinubu. We saw the case of Rivers State, a card-carrying APC member nominated as the REC for Rivers, and his nomination was rubber-stamped by the Godswill Akpabio-led Senate. Do you expect such to be professional?

"Against all odds, Tinubu became president, and he will do everything he can to ensure no united opposition against him in 2017. The Lagos template is here. Where is the Alliance for Democracy? Where is the PDP in Lagos? He ensured there is no viable opposition in the state, and he will replicate that at the national level. The opposition missed its chance in 2023. And let's not forget the controversial pronouncements by the Appeal Court. By the time he is done, Nigeria might just be a one-party state, with only PDP or Labour controlling less than 5 states."

