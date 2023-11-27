President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent intervention in the Ondo political crisis has been met with a dead-end

This is as the plot by some state actors in Ondo to remove Rotimi Akeredolu as the governor, has been intensified

One of the lawmakers who pleaded anonymity disclosed that plans are underway for a possible declaration of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as acting governor in Tuesday's plenary

Ondo state, Akure - There is uneasy calm in Ondo state at the moment as lawmakers in the state House of Assembly hold its first plenary slated for Tuesday, November 28.

Ondo lawmakers are allegedly set to declare Akeredolu's deputy as acting governor. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Trouble for Akeredolu as some lawmakers plot to remove him from office

This comes a few days after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding the political crisis that has engulfed the state.

Several interpretations have been mentioned on the outcome of the meeting with some supporters of the state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, insisting that the resolution was for him to be declared acting governor.

While Tinubu advised that the status quo be maintained, sources within Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s cabinet said plots were uncovered to ambush the governor and declare Aiyedatiwa acting governor.

What raised the current tension in the state at the monment, was a move by 11 lawmakers loyal to Aiyedatiwa to woo Akeredolu’s loyalists to their side, The Nation report added.

One of the lawmakers who was called last night after they returned from Abuja said there was an insistence that Aiyedatiwa must be declared acting governor at Tuesday’s plenary.

He said:

"Last night (Sunday) a number of us received a call from the deputy governor. He informed us that he must be declared acting Governor on Tuesday. When we reminded him that it wasn’t part of the resolutions reached at the meeting with the President, he said the president can’t tell us how to run Ondo state."

However, the state chairman of the APC, Hon. Ade Adetimehin, said no politician in Ondo would move against the resolution reached with President Tinubu on the impasse in the state.

He said:

“There’s nothing of such, no one dares go against the resolution reached with the President. Can anyone go against what President Tinubu has pronounced? That agreement stands and nothing more”

