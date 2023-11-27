More criticism has continued to greet the immediate past administration for being the cause of Nigeria's economic crisis

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state joined the list of prominent Nigerians who have blamed ex-President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria's economic woes.

During a live telecast on Sunday, November 26, Governor Abiodun said President Bola Tinubu inherited a dead economy

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, asserted that the nation was on the verge of collapse when President Bola Tinubu assumed power.

Abiodun made this revelation during an interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, commending the boldness and audacity of the Tinubu-led administration.

He said

“They’ve taken the bull by the horns. They’ve done what no government has done in the history of Nigeria.

“Tinubu inherited an administration that was almost comatose. I believe this government is very bold and taking the bull by the horns.

“President Tinubu has been able to do what no president has ever been able to do in the history of Nigeria."

Despite acknowledging the challenges faced by the country, the governor urged Nigerians to exercise patience, expressing confidence in Tinubu's ability to address these issues.

As quoted by Punch, he said:

“You know our President, besides being a former governor and a senator, he is also an accountant.

“So, he is someone who is very spot on and all hands are on deck to turn this economy around. We are very hopeful and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Ribadu's controversial comment about Buhari's govt

This statement follows the national security adviser Nuhu Ribadu's recent remark that Tinubu's administration inherited a "bankrupt" treasury and admitted that the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari plunged Nigeria into an economic comatose.

He said:

“We have inherited a very difficult country, a bankrupt country to the extent that we are paying back what was taken. It is serious.

“But this administration is doing its best to meet our requirements including that of the armed forces.”

Tinubu himself, during negotiations for an infrastructure loan in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, acknowledged inheriting substantial fiscal and infrastructure deficits.

Governor Soludo reveals spoiler of Nigeria's economy

Similarly, Anambra state governor Charles Soludo blamed Nigeria's economic misfortune on President Bola Tinubu's predecessors, including ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Soludo, a former CBN governor, said the current administration inherited a dead economy, adding that Nigerians need to know.

The Anambra governor accused the CBN of violating the 2007 Bank Act by illegally printing money.

