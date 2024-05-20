A Nigerian lady has sparked massive reactions online after showing off the tomatoes she purchased for N1,500

In a photo making the rounds online she displayed the few balls of tomatoes and netizens stormed the comments section to react

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people believed her while others noted that it was cheaper at their areas

A Nigerian lady has shared her pain online after purchasing a few balls of tomatoes for N1,500.

In a photo, she displayed the quantity of tomatoes she purchased and expressed her frustration over the situation.

Lady shares photo of tomatoes that cost her N1,500 Photo credit: Hope Martins/ Facebook.

Lady displays N1,500 tomatoes in her area

The lady identified as Hope Martins on Facebook lamented on a group titled OMAM that she never bargained for Nigeria to get to this point economically.

According to her, she purchased the tomatoes on a Sunday morning and the quantity made her sad over the situation of Nigeria.

"1,500 tomatoes this Sunday morning. Hmmmmm Nigeria this is not wat bargained at all," Hope Martins said on Facebook.

Reactions as lady displays N1,500 tomatoes

Social media users especially Nigerians took to the comments section to share their opinions about the post.

While some people reiterated how expensive tomatoes have gotten now, others claimed that it was cheaper at where they live.

Chidimma Ndu said:

"My side is better oo. I was crying when I bought this size of 500 in my area."

Ismail Habibah reacted:

"For like two days now I can't make stew because I don't understand why I will have to buy like 3 to 4k tomatoes to make sew. Lagos choke abeg."

Ifeomi Ani said:

"Not only in Nigeria even Ghana is worse, in Ghana these should be 60 cedis, 5500 in naira."

Ogembi Abigail reacted:

"Must it be tomato stew? I kukuma dey use other means till all these wahala are over. Like yesterday I did carrot stew,very sweet. Next one banga & many others."

Blessing Mahia reacted:

"A paint I bought yesterday with abeg 7k because aboki na my customer. VGC."

Amaka Blessing reacted:

"D one my daughter bought yesterday shock me oooooo 1k, I will need to count it too, cos I did not use it again. What a country, called Nigeria."

Princess Mao added:

"She is not lying. All of you guyz saying she is lying, go to the market now, you will know how far. I bought 8pieces of tomatoes for 2k yesterday. The season we are now is not tomatoes season. Understand that."

Nigerian lady finds cheap tomatoes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady posted a video on TikTok showing the amount of fresh pepper and tomatoes she bought in a Lagos market.

In the video posted online, the lady said she discovered the market at Ibeju Lekki, as she disclosed that tomatoes are cheap there.

Source: Legit.ng