Nigerian singer Portable's baby mama, Ashabi Simple, caught the attention of many following her reaction to his recent outburst

Recall that the street pop act was arrested last week over failure to pay up N14 million balance he owed for one of his luxury rides

The Zazu hitmaker made a video to call out Ashabi for seeming unbothered about the unfortunate incident

Ashabi Simple, a Nollywood actress and one of Portable's baby mamas, has spoken out hours after the singer called her out.

Recall that the controversial artist was detained last week for outstanding bills and disrespecting a police officer.

Ashabi Simple trends as she reacts to Portable's callout. Credit: @asabi_simple, @portablebaby

Following his release, Portable rushed to social media to criticise Ashabi for not checking up on him throughout the difficult period.

He pointed out an old interview where the movie star said she could not live without him and would cry if he did not kiss her but failed to visit him at the station.

He further claimed that the young woman was busy on a movie shoot and ignoring her state.

In what appears to be a response to his current outburst, Ashabi advised her fans and followers to avoid people who have nothing to lose. She added that such people don't care about other people's ambitions.

"Avoid people that don't have what to loss; they don't care about others' goals."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Ashabi Simple's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

duminiu_22:

"Na this night you give me joy pass I like your vibe ajeh. Yo no go fall baby."

rock_nighty:

"Sisterhood is proud of youFocus on yourself and let them beg @ your doorstep. May almighty Allah crown your hustle."

footies_by_peace:

"Na only honey berry fit portablehe can’t try all dis with her."

juwon_debbie:

"I don dey defend you everywhere. Face your career. No man is worth you losing yourself and your path in life for."

dunmadeoparinde:

"She don finally move on ooo.... I am happy for her."

raymoyetty:

"Some of u putting blame on her if she go now and she meet bewaji for dere fight come happen nah una go still talk say y she go since she no say bewaji go Dey dere wo my dear it’s ur life do whatever makes u happy life is too short to be depress."

seyi__gbade:

"@ashabi_simple Keep doing your thing Mummy fitila❤️ We love you No be you he carry go vacation,no be you he Dey flaunt online,Nah you go con find am go kirikiri?? Unto say wetin."

therealesthergold:

"Why u sef no go check up on daddy for Yaba sorry I mean Kirikiri."

VDM reacts to Portable's arrest

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, shared how Portable could have handled his arrest better.

He stated that the singer should have gone with the police officers without resistance, and all they would have done was to re-draft their repayment agreement.

Verydarkman noted that Portable was trying too much to impress the streets and was living above his means.

