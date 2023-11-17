The dilemma roving around the number one administrative seat of power in Ondo State has reached a fever pitch

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has joined pro-democracy coalitions urging Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to resume administrative duties

The governor was handed a three-day deadline to resume office or transmit power to his deputy

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of opposition party leaders and affiliated groups, operating under the banner of PDP Forever Initiative, has given Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu a 72-hour deadline to transfer authority to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The demand was announced during a press conference in Abuja, where the group expressed apprehension about the governor's prolonged absence due to health issues, claiming it has resulted in a leadership vacuum and disrupted the state's governance.

National Coordinator of PDP Forever Initiative, Hon. Obande Gideon Obande, clarified that their concern is not about Governor Akeredolu's governing capability but his current health condition.

Governor Akeredolu told to Obey constitution

The group emphasised the need for the governor to adhere to constitutional provisions and delegate power to his deputy to ensure the continuity of governance.

Warning to occupy the Ondo State Government House if the deadline is ignored, the group accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of inadequate leadership at the state and federal levels.

Hon. Obande cited the PDP's historical commitment to upholding the constitution during similar governance challenges, citing the case of former President Umaru Yar’Adua's illness and the subsequent empowerment of Vice President Goodluck Jonathan as Acting President.

In addition, the PDP Forever Initiative criticised the alleged interference of non-state actors, particularly those close to Governor Akeredolu, in Ondo State affairs.

They accused these individuals of obstructing the Deputy Governor's constitutional duties and exacerbating the state's situation.

Reaffirming their dedication to promoting good governance and constitutional adherence, the group called on all Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliations, to support their quest for transparency and accountability in leadership.

The deadline issued by PDP Forever Initiative has intensified the political instability in Ondo State, leaving uncertainty about whether Governor Akeredolu will comply with their demands or if the situation will escalate further.

Fresh agitation emerges seeking Gov Akeredolu’s resignation

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu's absence from administrative duties in Ondo State has raised fresh concerns over his fitness.

The 67-year-old senior advocate recently returned from his sick leave after suffering from an unnamed illness.

However, there is political discord in the state over his failure to resume office, as there are calls for him to hand over the baton of power to his deputy.

