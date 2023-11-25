President Bola Tinubu has successfully resolved the political crisis rocking Ondo state following about six hours of deliberations with stakeholders

The speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olajidi Olamide, reportedly resolved to halt the impeachment move

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor, promised to carry everyone in the state along, adding that he had no grudges against anyone

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's interference in the Ondo state political crisis has signalled the beginning of peace in the months-long face-off between the opposition factions, and the status quo has been restored.

On Friday, November 24, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor of the state, made a pledge to carry along all commissioners and other officials managing the state affairs, The Punch reported.

Tinubu resolves Ondo political crisis Photo Credit: Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Ondo speaker promised to stop impeachment move against deputy governor

Also, Olajidi Olamide, the speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, reportedly resolved to stop the impeachment move against the deputy governor.

This was the resolution reached after about six hours of deliberations between President Tinubu, state officials, and All Progressives Congress (APC) members at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday night.

Following the deliberation, the deputy governor declared his decision to maintain peace and unite the warring factions.

Ondo deputy governor promised to carry everyone along

He said:

“I want to say that I pledge to all of you that I embrace every one of you. I put behind all that has happened before now. I’ve let go and also let God, just as the President has advised us."

The deputy governor noted that he had no grudges with anyone, adding that impeachment is part of politics, adding that it was still politics if anyone survive or become its victim.

He promised to ensure that the executive and legislature work together to put governance on track.

