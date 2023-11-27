The leader of INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has asked the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to prepare for more troubles

Rivers state has been thrown into a political crisis since late October following an attempt by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Fubara which resulted in the bombing of a section of the assembly complex

The lawmakers who wanted to remove Fubara were reportedly acting on the directive of Fubara's predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has said the feud between the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the federal capital territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, may not end soon as may be expected by some.

According to Ayodele, this is because it will be hard for Wike to forgive the current Rivers governor.

"Fubara's problem has just started" - Ayodele

The cleric said he foresees more frustrations ahead for Governor Fubara.

He said in a video posted on his known X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, November 26:

“The governor of Rivers state and Wike. The Rivers state governor should be ready for a serious battle. His predecessor will frustrate him, he will not forgive him, he will deny so many things, and he will use his party against him.

“So the governor has just started his problem. It is a very serious crisis that he will face - honestly. And there is nothing the governor would do that will be appreciative.”

Wike speaks on attempted Fubara impeachment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike said supposing he was the mastermind of the plot to impeach Governor Fubara, the latter did not even bother to call him via phone.

Wike, the immediate past Rivers governor, spoke on the tense political situation in his state.

Wike accuses Fubara of burning house of assembly

Legit.ng also reported that Wike accused Fubara of burning the state's house of assembly complex.

He said impeachment is not done in a day, and the governor should not have sponsored people to destroy the house of assembly.

Wike protecting political structure

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike commented on the crisis unfolding in Rivers state.

During a recent meeting with South-South leaders at his office in Abuja, Wike stressed the significance of maintaining his political stronghold to stay relevant in Nigerian politics.

