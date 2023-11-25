President Bola Tinubu has opened up on the report that he might have ordered Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor of Ondo state, to be sworn in as acting governor

The president made the clarification the following day he had a meeting with the deputy governor, lawmakers and other stakeholders on the issue

Ondo state has been in a months-long political crisis because of Governor Akeredolu's absence as a result of his health

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has commented on his resolve in the political crisis rocking Ondo state over the absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as a result of his illness.

In a statement from his office on Saturday, November 25, President Tinubu declared that the ailing Akeredolu remained the governor of the South-West state, The Punch reported.

Tinubu Speaks After Mediating in Crisis Between Gov Akeredolu, Deputy Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Twitter

Tinubu steps into Ondo political crisis

The months-long crisis is between the loyalists of Governor Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, but on Friday evening, November 24, Tinubu met with the warring factions and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the state at the presidential villa.

Following their meeting, Tinubu, who spoke through his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, declared that Akeredolu remained the governor of the state.

The presidency made the clarification amidst the report that Tinubu might have directed the lawmakers to declare Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor if there is a need to do so.

Akeredolu's deputy, lawmakers agreed to make peace after Tinubu's intervention

At the Friday meeting, the deputy governor, lawmakers and other stakeholders agreed to make peace and maintain the united home after about six hours of deliberations between them and the president in Aso Rock.

While affirming Akeredolu as the governor, the president called on each faction to embrace peace.

The statement partly read:

"“This means that Governor Akeredolu remains the Chief Executive of the State, Aiyedatiwa remains Deputy Governor, and members of the State Executive Council continue their respective duties, even as the leadership of the State’s House of Assembly and the APC Chapter in Ondo State is preserved.”

Ondo deputy gov, lawmakers, others embrace peace after Tinubu’s intervention

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has successfully resolved the political crisis rocking Ondo state following about six hours of deliberations with stakeholders.

The speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olajidi Olamide, reportedly resolved to halt the impeachment move.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor, promised to carry everyone in the state along, adding that he had no grudges against anyone.

Source: Legit.ng