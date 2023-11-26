Columnist and academic, Farooq Kperogi, has said even if the judiciary had overturned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory, none of his top two opponents would have been declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election

Legit.ng reports that Atiku, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won 25 percent or more of votes in 21 states in the poll in February 2023

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state and the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), won 25 percent or more in 16 states plus the federal capital territory (FCT)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - US-based Nigerian professor, Farooq Kperogi, has said even if the judiciary had overturned President Bola Tinubu’s victory, neither Atiku Abubakar nor Peter Obi would have been constitutionally qualified to be declared president.

Writing in his weekly column on Saturday, November 25, Kperogi said Messrs Atiku and Obi didn’t win up to 25 percent of votes in 24 states.

Supreme Court affirmed Tinubu's election in October, dismissing Atiku and Obi's appeals. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

'Opposition couldn't have defeated Tinubu in court'

Legit.ng recalls that the Supreme Court in October threw out both opposition challenges to President Tinubu's election win.

Earlier, the election petition court upheld Tinubu's victory.

Revisiting the case, Prof. Kperogi wrote:

“Even if the judiciary had overturned Tinubu’s victory, neither Atiku nor Obi would have been constitutionally qualified to be declared president because they didn’t win up to 25 percent of votes in 24 states. Atiku won 25 percent or more of votes in 21 states while Obi won 25 percent or more in a mere 16 states plus the FCT.

2027: How Atiku, Obi can defeat Tinubu

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Richard Ngene, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), posited that the best option for Atiku was to support Obi in the 2027 presidential election.

Ngene told Legit.ng that it would be more honourable for Atiku to support the presidential ambition of Obi in the 2027 presidential election rather than working to contest in the next poll.

Why opposition lost to Tinubu in court

Legit.ng also reported that the convener of the APC South-East Coalition, Okoye Francis, spoke on why Atiku and Obi lost to President Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

Okoye said Atiku and Obi failed to prove their case in court, stating that they could not even provide the court with evidence.

Source: Legit.ng