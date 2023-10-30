An APC chieftain, Francis Okoye said Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi lost to President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court because they failed to prove their case

Okoye said the court processes are over and it is time for full governance without distraction for Tinubu

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, he called on Atiku and Obi to join hands with Tinubu to rescue Nigeria from the economic quagmire ravaging the country

FCT, Abuja - The convener of All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East Coalition, Okoye Francis has revealed why the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) lost to President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

Okoye said Atiku and Obi failed to prove their case in court, stating that they could not even provide the court with evidence.

He stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng while reacting to Tinubu's victory at the Supreme Court

“I think the judgment is expected, whoever that is criticizing the judgment or having any feelings about what the Supreme Court has said, is not telling himself the truth.

“They could not even provide the court with evidence of where they purportedly claimed they won. You can't be saying you won the election and that your votes were given to APC. When you didn't bring the evidence”

Okoye also referred to the attempt by Atiuku to present fresh evidence against Tinubu on the alleged certificate forgery from Chicago State University (CSU).

“So anybody saying anything against it is talking out of sentiment or has another thing in mind. We should be looking at what the law says. Take for instance, the issue of Chicago's State University evidence brought by Atiku, we have a law in this country that says these are periods you should bring such evidence. You do it at the court of first instance. Supreme Court is not an appellate court.”

The APC chieftain said the court is not a Father Christmas, adding that the petitioners didn't provide evidence that they won.

Okoye said the court processes are over and now is the time for governance, He called on Atiku and Obi to join hands with Tinubu to rescue Nigeria from the economic quagmire ravaging the country.

“I think it is high time the opposition people joined hands with APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to see the way we can deliver Nigeria from the current socio-political and economic quagmire ravaging this country and I think the only man who can fix this is Tinibu, the only thing you could do is to support him. It is time for full governance. So let them join him to see how we can put heads together, Nigerians are suffering"

