Following the outcome of the Supreme Court, political analysts have been making permutations and talking about the way forward for Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the flagbearers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election.

In an interview with Legit, Honourable Richard Ngene, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship aide in Enugu.ng, posited that the best card for the former vice president was to support Obi in the 2027 presidential election.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeals of Atiku and Obi over the outcome of the presidential election petition court that affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Following the outcome of the court, Atiku, 81, who earlier hinted at his interest to recontest in the 2027 election, called for the merger of the opposition parties against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Why Atiku should drop his presidential ambition in 2027

But Ngene told Legit.ng that it would be more honourable for Atiku to support the presidential ambition of Obi in the 2027 presidential election rather than working to contest in the next poll.

The APC chieftain also maintained that Atiku would have a great stake in Obi's government if he can support and endorse the former governor of Anambra state.

According to Ngene:

"All Atiku needed was to support Peter Obi in PDP and he will have the honor to nominate a vice president like Tinubu nominated Osinbajo in 2015."

LP, NNPP react to Atiku's call for merger

However, the some of the oppositions including the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), have responded to Atiku's call for merger.

While the Labour Party welcome the call, adding that every Nigerians should be interested in the survival of democracy in the country, the NNPP, according to The Punch, described the call as "emotional and medicine after death."

"One Party system loading": Atiku's aide tips APC to defeat NNPP at appeal court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar's spokesperson, Abdulrasheed Shehu, has predicted that the APC will secure victory in the appeal against the sack of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano.

The PDP chieftain alleged that the calculation of the ruling party was to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Shehu's comment came as the Court of Appeal set to deliver its verdict on the appeal against the judgment of the state tribunal that earlier sacked Governor Yusuf of NNPP and declared APC's Gawuna as the winner of the poll.

