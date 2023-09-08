President Bola Ahmed Tinubu retained his mandate on Wednesday, September 6, following a favourable presidential election petition court verdict.

The court dismissed several petitions tendered by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Meanwhile, Legit.ng obtained the full text of the judgment that gives full details of the decision of the five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani.

FCT, Abuja - The presidential election petition court led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani on Wednesday, September 6, affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

At the declaration of the verdict, the five-member panel dismissed several petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

President Bola Tinubu still has one more hurdle to conquer as he hopes to open a defence at the Supreme Court to retain his mandate.

Source: Facebook

Some of the petitions dismissed include the allegation that President Tinubu held dual citizenship and, in turn, does not qualify him to contest for an election.

President Tinubu was also accused of forfeiting the sum of $460,000 in proceeds from drug trafficking as well as the alleged forgery of his certificate from the Chicago State University in Illinois.

Other petitions filed before the tribunal include 5 per cent of votes cast in the federal capital territory (FCT), non-qualification due to the double nomination of his running mate, Kashim Shettima and the non-transmission of election results electronically by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal ruled that the petitioners, including the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), did not produce concrete evidence to solidify their claims.

Tribunal verdict: Atiku makes fresh claims against PEPC

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar has accused the Presidential Electoral Petition Court (PEPC) of delaying the release of the certified copies of its verdict on Wednesday, September 6.

This claim was made by the legal representatives of Atiku, who confirmed the non-availability of copies of the judgment as of Friday, September 8.

Phrank Shaibu, an ally of the petitioner, described the situation as an attempt by the tribunal to undermine Atiku’s and Nigerian’s quest for justice.

