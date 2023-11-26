Primate Elijah Ayodele has said he does not see the Nigerian presidency going to an Igbo person in 2027

Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, stated that even if Igbo approach the 2027 presidential election with a united front, their quest would end in futility

The influential cleric said it would take Igbo people another time to produce the president of Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has said a president of Igbo extraction would not be achieved in the next general elections in 2027.

Ayodele, via a post on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, November 25, said even if all Igbo people in Nigeria come together, “they won’t give them presidency”.

Primate Ayodele has dashed the hope of the Igbo people ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

"They won’t give Igbo presidency" - Ayodele

Legit.ng reports that ahead of the 2027 election, the quest for a president from the southeast geopolitical zone seems to be drawing concerns from stakeholders across the country. This is as the most popular candidate of Igbo heritage during the last presidential election in February 2023, Peter Obi, failed to realise his ambition.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, is expected to give the presidency a shot again in 2027.

Primate Ayodele said:

“I’m not seeing an Igbo person as president in 2027. Let all Igbos come together, they won’t give them presidency.

“Igbo will not be president.”

2027 presidency: Atiku criticised

Meanwhile, a statement credited to Atiku Abubakar that Ndigbo should wait until after his tenure as president to have a shot at the presidency has been criticised by Igbo leaders.

The leaders described the comment as insulting the collective sensibilities of the Igbo race. They, therefore, demanded an apology as they berated the former vice president for being insensitive to the political marginalisation of Ndigbo.

'Igbo has no hand in 1966 coup'

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, claimed that the Igbo had no hand in the brutal 1966 coup led by Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu and Emmanuel Ifeajuna.

Iwuanyanwu stated that "the problem Igbo have is that we are very faithful to the constitution of Nigeria" while bragging that the southeastern people naturally prosper wherever they are in any part of the country.

Source: Legit.ng