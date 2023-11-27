Oba Ewuare II of Benin has declared unwavering support for the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The monarch who stormed Lagos over the weekend asserted that Tinubu's presidency is ordained by God which reflected in his election victory

He however urged Nigerians to unite irrespective of their religion or tribe to support Tinubu's administration

Marina, Lagos state - The Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has revealed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidency has divine backing.

Oba of Benin during his visit to Sanwo-Olu, said Tinubu's presidency has God's backing. Photo credit: @followlasg

Oba of Benin says God backed Tinubu's presidency

The monarch said God ordained Tinubu to be president of Nigeria, urging all Nigerians to support the administration as well as live in peace.

The Oba of Benin noted that the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election showed that God ordained him to rule the country, hence Nigerians must support him for the greater good of all.

He made this assertion on Sunday November 26, during a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina.

The Lagos state government confirmed the monarch's visit in a post shared on its X page on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II said:

“God has ordained that Tinubu would become President of Nigeria. We are all one. I am for peace and tranquility. We must live together as one. Nigeria is big. We must iron out our differences and learn to live together as one, big family.”

