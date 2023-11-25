President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Aba Ibrahim and Muda Yusuf as members of the board of the Nigeria Customs Service

According to a statement from the presidency, the appointees will serve as the representatives of the private sector in the Nigeria Customs Service

The development came after President Tinubu made 10 appointments in the Ministry of Finance and eight in the federal civil serve

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has extended his joy-sharing in his reels of appointment as he appointed Aba Ibrahim and Muda Yusuf members of the Board of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

According to a statement signed by the president's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, November 24, the new appointees will serve as the private sector representatives in the Nigeria Customs Service.

President Tinubu made two appointments in Nigeria Customs Service Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The statement partly reads:

"President Tinubu wishes the new appointees well in their deliberations and expects that the views and perspectives of the private sector are fully articulated, such that the objectives of the Renewed Hope agenda in the active promotion and attraction of investment across multiple sectors of the economy are completely realised through the efficient implementation of ongoing reforms within the Nigeria Customs Service."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

President Tinubu makes 10 appointments in Finance Ministry, 8 in Civil Service

The development was the latest made by President Tinubu, who has continuously given out appointments in various economic and political sectors of the country.

Earlier on Friday, President Tinubu approved the appointments of 10 persons, including former minister of finance, Shamsudeen Usman, to served as the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated.

The appointments was announced by in a separate statement by Ngelale, noting that it was meant to up the game in commercial and non-commercial government owned enterprises.

Also on Friday, President Tinubu announced the appointment of eight new permanent secretary in the Federal Civil Service.

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng