Port Harcourt, Rivers - Desmond Akawor, who was recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu, has resigned from his previous position as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers.

His resignation letter was seen by Legit.ng on Friday, November 24, a few hours after he was appointed as a federal commissioner representing the oil-rich state in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Rivers PDP chairman resigns

In the letter, which was addressed to Umaru Damagun, the acting national chairman of the PDP and dated November 22, 2023, Akawor disclosed that the reason for his action was in connection with President Tinubu's appointment.

The presidential nominee said he had handed over to Aaron Chukwuemeka, his deputy.

Akawor said he made consultations with his leaders and family before accepting the presidential appointment, which he considered a call to national service.

PDP chairman thanks Tinubu over appointment

He then expressed his appreciation to the PDP national body and for the opportunity he had to serve the opposition party between 2020 and 2023 in Rivers state.

The letter partly read:

“My family and I are extremely grateful to Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for his consideration and for finding me worthy to serve in this capacity."

According to a statement from President Tinubu's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, November 23, Akawor's appointment followed the unexpected departure of the immediate past Rivers state commissioner in the RMAFC, Asondu Temple, earlier in November.

