Simon Lalong, the Minister of Labour and Employment, has obtained his certificate of return as the Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly.

Lalong, a two-term governor of Plateau State, initially lost the February 25, 2023 election to Napoleon Bali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Simon Lalong is the current Minister of Labour and Employment. Photo Credit: Journalist KC

Source: Twitter

Displeased with the election outcome, Lalong pursued legal action, and the tribunal ruled in his favour.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Mahmoud Tukur, determined that the PDP candidate's votes were invalid due to an improper nomination, asserting that the party lacked a valid structure in the state at the time of nomination.

Despite Bali's appeal, the appellate court, led by Justice Elfaida Williams-Dawodu, upheld the tribunal's decision, deeming the votes for the PDP candidate unlawful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by Daily Trust, the court instructed INEC to withdraw Bali's certificate of return and issue a new one to Lalong.

In response, Lalong and associates visited the INEC headquarters in Abuja to receive his certificate of return from National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna.

Lalong's actions suggest that he may step down from his role as Labour minister, a position marred by conflicts with Labour leaders, including a nationwide strike resulting from an assault on Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Interestingly, Lalong's situation parallels that of David Umahi, a former governor who left the senate to join President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

Source: Legit.ng