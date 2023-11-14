Serious questions about the integrity, capacity, and independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been raised

The doubts about INEC's credibility continued following the governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states on Saturday, November 11

Speaking to Legit.ng in an interview, a former governorship candidate in Lagos state, Tope AbdurRazaq Balogun, tasked INEC on improving the electoral process to give credibility to the process

Lokoja, Kogi state - Tope Balogun, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Lagos state during the 2023 election, has said the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ‘needs to have a deeper look into their commitment to entrenching a free and fair electioneering process’.

Speaking to Legit.ng against the backdrop of the just-concluded governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states, Balogun said INEC should be committed to entrenching a free and fair electioneering process. This, he said, will “restore hope in our democratic culture of ascension to power”.

'Kogi, Bayelsa elections not the best': Balogun

Legit.ng reports that the two main political parties were the winners in the off-cycle polls. While the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) retained its seats in Kogi and Imo states, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) triumphed in Bayelsa state.

Balogun told Legit.ng:

“We keenly followed the elections at the varying states and I have no doubt that the election didn't portray the best of what we expect in a regular democracy as it was marred by the recurring problems of malpractices as well as voters suppression through intimidations and violence.

“How do we justify some cases of prefilled result sheets which INEC headquarters says it is investigating, hijack of electoral materials as testified to by an INEC adhoc official among other use of dangerous weapons as well as the arrest of AA governorship candidate in Kogi State and some Political Parties chieftains also arrested for election misdemeanours.

“The results declared so far showed a pattern that suggests incumbency factors which the other contenders will need to deeply collate reports on to further strengthen our democratic practices.

“We have read about reports of request for cancellation of the entire elections which I am not sure of the ability of INEC to tow such lane except the courts possibly adjudicate and come up with such verdict if they are approached.

“But generally, this election being the first post-2023 general elections does not reflect a semblance of improvement over past elections. Premised on this unpalatable observation, INEC leadership needs to review and have a deeper look into their commitment to entrenching a free and fair electioneering process in a bid to restore hope in our democratic culture of ascension to power.”

Yiaga Africa releases off-cycle elections scorecard

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the election observer group, Yiaga Africa, released its official result verification scorecard.

As contained in the report obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, November 13, Yiaga Africa expressed its concerns about the conduct of the elections by INEC, security agencies, and other stakeholders.

The report, however, lauded INEC for its improvement in deploying election materials and other logistic activities.

Odinkalu laments Nigeria's election violence

Legit.ng also reported that Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, former chairman of the national human rights commission (NHRC), on Saturday, November 11, described elections as a "deadly business in Nigeria".

Odinkalu was reacting to the reported killing of an alleged ballot-box hatcher in Anyigba local government area (LGA) of Kogi state on Saturday, during the off-season poll.

The name and the political party the victim was working for were yet to be ascertained as of press time.

