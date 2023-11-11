Off-season governorship elections are ongoing in Kogi, as well as Bayelsa and Imo states

A man was killed in Kogi for allegedly attempting to seize a ballot box and disrupt the voting process in the Anyigba local government area of the state

Earlier in the week, some political thugs in Kogi attacked the residence of the director-general (DG) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Campaign Council, Ibrahim Jibrin, also in Anyigba, killing a policeman and four others

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Lokoja, Kogi state - Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, former chairman of the national human rights commission (NHRC), on Saturday, November 11, described elections as a "deadly business in Nigeria".

Odinkalu was reacting to the reported killing of an alleged ballot-box hatcher in Anyigba local government area (LGA) of Kogi state on Saturday, during the off-season poll.

Odinkalu bemoans off-cycle election violence. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon

Source: UGC

Odinkalu laments Nigeria's election violence

The name and the political party the victim was working for were yet to be ascertained as of press time.

A civil society election observation organisation, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), posted the purported report of the deadly shooting on its known X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The claim was accompanied by a 3-second graphic video that showed some women crying.

Reacting, Odinkalu wrote on his known X account:

"Elections are deadly business in Nigeria."

Kogi governorship election: SDP candidate kicks

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the candidate of the SDP in the ongoing gubernatorial election, Muritala Ajaka, lamented the early reports of malpractice in several polling units in Kogi state.

Muritala, in a statement through his media aide, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, said result sheets of the entire polling units and ward collation papers in Ogori-Magongo were missing.

Kogi election: Pastor releases 'prophecy'

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Oyekale Matthew predicted electoral violence in Kogi state.

Pastor Matthew, who gave this warning via a Facebook post on Friday, November 10, said deadly political clashes would be witnessed in the northcentral state.

Pastor Matthew also projected that Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would be "deprived of the seat".

Source: Legit.ng