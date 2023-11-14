Following the conclusion of the Kogi state gubernatorial election, the national electoral body has explained how it arrived at the final result

Recall that the electoral body had announced that there would be a supplementary election in some parts of the state

However, a U-turn was made by the electoral body using the "margin of lead principle" to determine the winner of the election

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

Lokoja, Kogi - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it employed the "margin of lead principle" to determine Kogi state's November 11 governorship election winner.

According to INEC, the planned supplementary election on November 18 will not occur.

INEC said it used the "margin of lead" formula to determine the winner of the Kogi gubernatorial election. Photo Credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Source: Getty Images

Haliru Sule, the Head of Voter Education and Publicity at the Kogi INEC office conveyed this information during an interview in Lokoja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by The Nation, Sule clarified that following various complaints received during the Saturday election, the commission conducted investigations and subsequently announced a re-run in Ogorimagongo and specific local government areas.

He said:

“But when we looked at all that is in contention, we discovered that we have no option than to apply the margin of lead principle.

“The principle says, if the number of PVCs collected in polling units, where election didn’t hold or were cancelled, are not in excess to the difference between the winner and the loser, then the commission can go ahead and make its declaration.

“As it is now, there’s not going to be any supplementary or re-run in any polling unit in Kogi.

“By this, the governorship election in Kogi is concluded. What is left is the date for the issuance of certificate of return to the winner of that election.”

Election results of top candidates

Expressing gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the governorship election in Kogi, Sule shared that INEC declared Usman Ododo, the APC candidate, as the winner with 446,237 votes.

Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party, the closest rival, secured 259,052 votes, while Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party garnered 46,362 votes.

“He must become distant third”: Melaye reveals how his position was allegedly determined

Meanwhile, the PDP governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, said his third position was pre-determined before the election.

Melaye alleged that some powerful opposition enemies met and decided he must come third in the governorship election.

According to Melaye, there was no election but only an allocation of votes in the governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng