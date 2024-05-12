FCT minister Nyesom Wike has said his plan is to provoke Governor Siminalayi Fubara's camp and make them make mistakes as the Rivers political crisis worsens

The former Rivers state governor expressed regret for supporting Fubara's governorship and emphasised the need to correct his "mistake"

Despite a court injunction restraining lawmakers loyal to him, Wike assured them of their positions in the state assembly, asserting that no one can remove them

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Ogu-Bolo LGA, Rivers state - The immediate past governor of Rivers state and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has unveiled his strategy amid his feud with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike has been fighting Fubara for control of the state's political structure since 2023 as the FCT minister indirectly accused his predecessor of not appreciating the role he played in his emergence as the state's number one citizen.

FCT minister Nyesom Wike has said his plan is to provoke Governor Siminalayi Fubara's camp and make them angry. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike, Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

"My job is to make them angry," says Wike

Speaking on Saturday, May 11, in Ogu-Bolo LGA of Rivers at an event to honour George Sekibo, a former senator who has spent 36 years in public service, Wike hinted that he is out to provoke Fubara's camp into wrong action.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Most of you don’t understand. This is our work. What l am doing is to make them fear, to make them angry.

“I have no other job than to make them angry everyday, to make them make mistakes everyday. And they will be in trouble everyday. So, don’t worry about yourselves," TheCable quoted the FCT minister as saying.

There are fears that the FCT minister's move may fu

Fubara: I will correct my mistake - Wike

The former governor claimed he made a mistake by "supporting" Sim Fubara's emergence as governor, emphasising that he is out to correct his "mistake."

Wike hinted that Fubara is not appreciative of the role he playing in his emergence as the Rivers state governor.

"In life, when you've made a mistake, you say you've made a mistake. I have made a mistake. I own it up and I will say God forgive me. All of you forgive me. But we will correct it at the appropriate time. I'm a human being, I'm bound to make mistakes. My judgment can be wrong. Forgive me for making a wrong judgement," he said.

His words, as quoted by Arise News:

"My dear people, I came because I respect people who appreciate what God has done for them, who appreciate what God has used people to do for them. God does not come down, God uses people to help people. So when you've been helped, you appreciate them and then God will know you've also appreciated him.

"I have never told anybody to worship me. Nobody can worship man. All of us believe that we only have one God and is that God we worship. But as politicians, we appreciate people who have helped you... So where did the issue of worship come from? "

Wike sends message to Rivers lawmakers loyal to him

On Friday, May 10, a Rivers high court granted an interim injunction restraining Martin Amaewhule, a lawmaker loyal to Wike, from parading himself as speaker of the state assembly.

Charles Wali, the presiding judge, also restrained 25 other assembly members who are loyal to the FCT minister from parading themselves as legislators.

Despite the court injunction, Wike told the lawmakers that "no one" can remove them in the state's assembly.

"Don’t be frightened that anybody would remove you as an Assembly member. Nobody will remove you as Assembly member," the minister said.

Read more about Rivers crisis:

Rivers crisis: Ex-PDP chairman Secondus blasts Wike

In a related development, Prince Uche Secondus, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said Wike is the brain behind Governor Fubura’s political troubles.

The PDP leader, who spoke in Abuja on Saturday, May 11, said Fubura was being hounded by his political opponents for daring to prevent the looting of the state.

According to Secondus, the political crisis in Rivers state was orchestrated by those who demand unfettered access to the finances of the state, a demand the governor has refused to accept.

Source: Legit.ng