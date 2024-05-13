Daniel Bwala, an estranged ally of Atiku Abubakar has continued his hostility towards Peter Obi and the Labour Party chieftain's supporters

Like a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, Bwala has not seized to strongly criticise Obi and his supporters, popularly called 'Obidients'

After Obi visited the man Bwala worked with during the 2023 election, Atiku, the lawyer took to his known X account to aim another criticism at the former Anambra state governor

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar campaign in the 2023 election, has described Peter Obi as "the political deceiver-in-chief".

Legit.ng reported that Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, paid a visit to his former political associate, Atiku, at his Abuja residence on Monday, May 13.

Peter Obi (left) met with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Monday, May 13. Photo credit: @BwalaDaniel

Source: Twitter

Atiku, a former vice-president (VP) of Nigeria, was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

While Atiku and Obi worked together in 2019, the latter exited the PDP and contested for the Nigerian presidency under the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

Atiku and Obi came second and third respectively with the former VP polling 6,984,520 votes, to Obi's 6,101,533.

As political activities ahead of the 2027 election appeared to have started, Obi's visit to a fellow opposition figure spurred reactions, especially on social media.

Bwala, an open supporter of President Bola Tinubu and a member of the PDP, joined the conversation.

He wrote snidely on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Pitobi @PeterObi, the political deceiver-in-chief."

Bwala's comment drew counteractions from some netizens. Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@Bitlinah wrote:

"You are busy with your stomach infrastructure, dear Daniel Bwala! Peter Obi do not play do or die politics! He is not desperate just like your poor stomach!"

@MrPaschal_ said:

"This meeting de pain Mr. Judas Bwala."

@JOHNISAIAH734 wrote:

"E dey pain you oooo. Oya visit AA let's see."

More to read on Peter Obi

Election: Obi explains why INEC server failed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi said the "establishment of criminality" was responsible for the failure of the result viewing portal (IReV) portal and the purported failure of the INEC servers.

Obi, who insisted that the people must one day make it to work, explained that popular e-commerce company, Amazon, testified there were no glitches recorded globally on the day of the presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng