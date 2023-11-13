Yiaga Africa has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its improvement in the management of election logistics during the off-cycle polls

The election observer group also hailed the electoral body for its swift response to allegations of filled election result sheets recorded in Kogi state

However, the report confirmed that INEC has yet to improve upon some of the shortcomings of the last general elections

FCT, Abuja - Following the off-cycle gubernatorial polls in Imo and Kogi state, the election observer group, Yiaga Africa, has released its official result verification scorecard.

As contained in the report obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, November 13, Yiaga Africa expressed its concerns about the conduct of the election by INEC, security agencies and other stakeholders.

The report, however, lauded INEC for its improvement in deploying election materials and other logistic activities.

"Yiaga Africa observed a marked improvement in the management of election logistics across the three states.

"The commission’s prompt response to the report of cases of pre-filled results sheets (EC8A) in Kogi state was equally impressive", the report reads.

Guber polls in Imo, Kogi recorded over 100 critical incidents - Yiaga Africa

As contained in the process and verification report released by Yiaga Africa, over 100 critical incidents were observed during the governorship polls.

The report confirmed 87 critical reports were witnessed in Imo state, while 14 were received from Kogi state.

Some of these incidents include ballot box snatching, BVAS bypass, voter intimidation, disruption of the voting process with violence and many more.

The report reads:

"Notably, there were more reports on the disruption of the process leading to the counting of results in a different location or suspension of the voting process from the Imo West Senatorial District in Imo State.

"Vote buying was reported across 11 polling units in Imo, vote buying was also reported in 3 polling units in Kogi.

"Voters showed how they marked their ballots before dropping them in the ballot box in 5 polling units in Imo, intimidation and harassment across five polling units in Imo and BVAS malfunctioning in 3 polling units in Imo, BVAS malfunctioned in 2 polling units in Kogi."

INEC adjourns collation of Bayelsa governorship election again

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday, November 13, resumed collating results for the Bayesla state poll.

In a twist, the commission adjourned the state collation of results for the Bayelsa election due to a pending result from Southern Ijaw LGA.

The PDP candidate and incumbent governor, Douye Diri, is leading in the state after winning six of the six LGAs announced by INEC, while his rival, Timipre Sylva of the APC, won just one LGA.

