Imo state, Owerri - A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who served as an ad hoc worker in the Mbaitolu local government area during the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Imo state, has been declared missing.

LGA official shares details of the event that led to the disappearance of the corper

Legit.ng understands that the female corper is missing and the BVAS and results in her possession have not been recovered.

The local government collation officer, Dr Bolaji Olaleye, while presenting his result, disclosed to The Punch that the corp member did not answer several calls, further heightening fear that something bad might have happened to her.

Olaleye said:

“I don’t know what happened to the female Corp member but we couldn’t locate the BVAS and results sheet in her possession, which led to the cancellation of the election in ward three polling units.”

