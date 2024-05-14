Two UTME suspects who were facing trial during the 2023 exercise of the examination have been remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre in Akure, the Ondo state capital

Two suspects facing trial for engaging in infractions during the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have remained in custody at the Olokuta Correctional Centre after failing to meet the bail conditions set by the Federal High Court, Akure.

The alleged suspects, Akinwale Timilehin and Mustapha Olayinka Idris were still held at the Olokuta Correctional Centre for failing to perfect their bail conditions.

Only one of the three suspects, Peter Okereke, was able to perfect his bail conditions and was in court on Monday, 13th May 2024, to perfect his bail conditions as the two other suspects remained in custody following their inability to present the requisite sureties and other requirements.

The suspects were first arraigned and took their pleas on 23rd May 2023 when the charge sheet was first read to them.

In his judgement, Justice T.O. Adegoke, on 7 December 2023, ruled that one surety in the sum of N1 million bond must be provided for each of the defendants. The sureties must have a company registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission(CAC) and do business within the Akure metropolis.

The sureties, the Judge also ruled, must show evidence of tax clearance for the last three years and must deposit the original copies of their company registration certificates with the Registrar of the Court, while the sum of one million by each of the defendants must also be deposited in the account to be provided by the Court Registrar.

