PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju has tackled President Bola Tinubu and the governor of the CBN, Yemi Cardoso, over the introduction of the 0.5% cybersecurity levy

The PDP chieftain maintained that the policy was meant to infringe more pain on Nigerians who have been passing through difficulties caused by the Tinubu administration

According to Olanrewaju, the CBN governor appeared to be a figurehead just like his predecessor, Godwin Emefiele

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has knocked President Bola Tinubu and members of his administration over the newly introduced cybersecurity levy.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the PDP chieftain maintained that the Tinubu-led government had inflicted enough hardship on the people and wondered why it was compiling critical conditions.

PDP chieftain knocks Tinubu over cybersecurity levy Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @DrYemiCardoso

Source: Twitter

PDP chieftain reacts to CBN's cybersecurity levy

According to Olanrewaju, Olayemi Cardoso, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is not fit to manage the country's monetary affairs, and he might have been nominated to be a mere figurehead, just like his predecessor, Godwin Emefiele.

The public analyst said:

“Introducing cybersecurity levy amid this current hardship created by this government shows how cruel and unpatriotic most of the people in power are. There can never be any justification for making life more unbearable for Nigerians.

“The CBN governor is not fit to manage the monetary affairs of this country. The president himself already proved to the world that he does not have what it takes to lead a nation like Nigeria.

“I remember when his supporters were saying Tinubu would assemble the best brains, but sadly, these are the brains he’s got. Maybe Mr Cardoso was just there to carry out some heist, just like we had in Emefiele, but I believe with time, Nigerians will be freed from the so-called regressives parading themselves as Progressives.”

Reps stop CBN's cybersecurity levy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives had issued a restriction order to the CBN on implementing the cybersecurity levy.

According to the lawmakers, the Cybersecurity Act specifically mentioned those who should pay the levy, but the CBN circular did not mention them.

The Reps directed that the CBN withdraw the circular to banks, as it has created apprehension among Nigerians, and issue another one in compliance with the law.

Source: Legit.ng