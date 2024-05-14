Reports about singer Portable being arrested and taken into custody by the Nigerian police trends online

A video of Portable trying to escape arrest by jumping over a gate when the police arrived at his residence has gone viral

According to the trending reports, Portable's arrest was instigated by the owner of Unique Motors, who accused the singer of owing him over N14m

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, is in the news again, and this time, things don't look good for the Street-pop sensation.

According to reports making the rounds online, Portable was arrested earlier today, May 14, 2024. He was taken into custody after the owner of Unique Motors submitted a petition against him.

A video of Nigerian singer Portable trying to escape arrest trends online. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

The singer was accused of owing the car dealer N14m. According to the reports, Portable made a down payment of N13m out of the total cost of acquiring the car, which was N27 m.

But since Portable's car accident, when Unique Motors took the car back in for repairs and asked for full payments, there have been issues between the former business partners.

Video of Portable jumping gate goes viral

A video of Portable trying to escape arrest has gone viral online. In the trending clip, men of the Nigerian police are seen arriving on the scene with a warrant to take the singer into custody.

Minutes after Portable was shown his arrest warrant he was seen jumping a gate as he took to his heels in a bid to avoid arrest.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react as Portable's video goes viral

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@oj_tech:

"Na POS una use record this video?? I even think say na Throwback."

@eriggapaperboi:

"Street Fighter."

@inumidun_:

"The most chaotic human being ever."

@pretty_stinah:

"Hey Siri play flakky by seyi vibez. Gwagon Brabus B."

@nurselighta_of_abuja:

"If u know u watched more dan two times gather here."

@talktoshe_ng:

"I knew he was up to something when his crew started covering him. They have him a shield."

@geenafoodiesandspice:

"Nothing wey them say Portable do wey go ever shock me , he is a handful and more."

@heis_ijb:

"If you see how portable jump fence check video on my story that man funny."

@typicalaramide:

"OSUNMO gbese o jina si prison."

@decopoly:

"G wagon 27 million? Na 1997 model wey dem upgrade?"

@spiderdike:

"This portable na real street guy no be mouth see how he move gangster no be for mouth na even by action. Real street boy that's what he showed."

Portable spend time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

