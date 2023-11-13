Former president Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the outcome of the Bayelsa state governorship election

Jonathan congratulated Governor Duoye Diri of the PDP on his re-election victory for a second term

He said the victory was well deserved and it confers on him more responsibilities, as the people have entrusted him with hope and expectation

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Former president Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Governor Duoye Diri on his re-election victory as governor of Bayelsa state.

Jonathan said the victory at the Saturday, November 11 off-cycle election was well-deserved and it demonstrates the people’s faith in Diri’s leadership.

He made this known in a statement shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @GEJonathan

He added that it is a reward for years of commitment to peace, prosperity, and progress of Bayelsa.

“Your success confers on you more responsibilities, as the people have, through the ballot, entrusted you with hope and expectation for a better and prosperous future.

“I urge you to reciprocate this confidence reposed on you by the people through this mandate and work for the general good and progress of all Bayelsans, irrespective of political affiliation, senatorial district, clan or community.”

INEC declares Douye Diri as Winner of Bayelsa Guber Election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Diri was declared the winner of the Bayelsa state governorship election held on Saturday, November 11, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election was declared the winner of the poll by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC, Obo Effanga.

He got 175,196 votes as monitored by Legit.ng on Channels Television.

