FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of an additional 36,540 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results. The board had earlier withheld the results for investigation.

The 36,540 UTME results were in addition to the 531 results released last week, bringing the total number of UTME results JAMB has released to 1,879,437.

JAMB speaks on website hack

In another development, JAMB has reacted to a letter circulating on social media, suspected to be from fraudsters purportedly claiming that the board had stated that the 2024 UTME results, which were being held for intense scrutiny by its experts, had been compromised, TVC reported.

The board maintained that the claim that its website had been breached by a cybersecurity company was false, and JAMB was not planning to reschedule the examination for candidates whose results were withheld.

JAMB said the claims were untrue, and such a letter did not emanate from the board. It added that a closer look at the letter showed that no person signed it, and it lacks what it takes to have emanated from JAMB.

2024 UTME results, others intact

The examination board ruled that the letter must have emanated from those bent on destroying the board's integrity. It said the move was to extort unsuspecting UTME candidates.

According to JAMB, the results of the 2024 UTME and other previous years were intact, and they are not being stored in the cloud. Thus, they cannot be hacked.

Court jails 2 UTME suspects in Ondo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Two UTME suspects facing trial during the 2023 examination exercise have been remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre in Akure, the capital of Ondo state.

The federal high court in Akure ordered the remand of the two suspects for failing to meet their bail conditions.

Akinwale Timilehin and Mustapha Olayinka Idris were remanded for their infraction during the 2023 UTME.

